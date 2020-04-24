Have we weighed the risks of live-streaming court proceedings? — M. Visvanathan

APRIL 24 — April 23, 2020 was a very historic day for the legal profession in Malaysia.

Not since the days of live streaming of the Teoh Beng Hock inquest proceedings have court proceedings been streamed "live" across the nation for all to witness. Today, for the first time, a civil appeal was heard and disposed of "live," via the internet.

Some have heralded the event as a progressive step towards modernising the administration of justice and laud the judiciary’s present initiative.

They are of the view that this effort paves the way for making this the “new normal” in facilitating the cause of justice.

This is especially so in these days of great chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which is wreaking havoc not only in Malaysia, but across the globe.

To be honest, this development caught me by surprise. Perhaps I missed it, but I don’t believe there has been any discussion of a proposal to embark on “televised” court proceedings during this period.

Even recently, in Datruk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB and other such trials, the judiciary has not been in favour of televised court proceedings. Even when one is in court, one is constantly reminded of the prohibition against taking photos or making video or audio recordings.

In fact, even recordings made by the Courts Recording Transcription (CRT) system have not always been given to litigants’ lawyers.

The issue of CRT recordings was raised in the Songsil Udtoom vs Public Prosecutor (Federal Court Criminal Review Application No:05(RJ)-1-01/2019 (B) wherein the Applicant had raised denial of the Federal Court’s CRT recordings of the appeal as a ground in his application to review the Federal Court’s earlier decision.

I would have thought the rationale to retain the status quo would remain, especially in light of what happened after the Teoh Beng Hock inquest in 2009.

During that inquest, counsel for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had made a most interesting gesture, postulating a theory about how the late Teoh Beng Hock may have died of self-strangulation.

That one incident then became the hallmark of many jokes. The streamed video of the said gesture was shared by many. It is replayed over-and- over again, even to this day.

A quick search for such videos over the internet would surely yield multiple results. It must always be borne in mind that counsel then had merely acted in the best interests of his client when proposing such a theory as to the late Teoh Beng Hock’s cause of death.

I think that if not for those videos on the internet, many today would not have heard of the said incident, let alone “witnessed” it.

Against that backdrop, I shudder to think of the antics of some in society today who would resort to grabbing these types of videos in jest or out of spite against any member of the judiciary or lawyer now that court proceedings are streamed “live.”

Requiring the police or the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Council) to investigate the perpetrators of such despicable videos would be a sheer waste of valuable time and resources.

Let it be known that I am always for expediency and fast resolutions of court matters. It is in the best interests of litigants to have matters resolved in an efficient and timely manner.

Be that as it may, I am of the humble view that live streaming of all court proceedings may not further the cause of justice as hoped for, but may instead expose members of the judiciary and lawyers alike to possible ridicule and public odium.

In the circumstances, I am of the view that an in-depth study should first be conducted by the judiciary and all stakeholders including the Malaysian Bar to consider the suitability and appropriateness of streaming court proceedings "live" over the internet before it is implemented fully nationwide.

It is interesting to note that presently not even parliamentary debates are televised or streamed “live” over the internet in their entirety.

* M. Visvanathan is a lawyer.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.