Confounding curve-flattening with curing Covid-19 is dangerous — SS Jothiratnam

APRIL 23 — The rate of growth of new Covid-19 infections appears to be slowing down, which is excellent news. It means that the curve is flattening, which is our main objectives. Let us, however, not confuse flattening the curve with curing the disease.

Flattening the curve means reducing the number of newly infected people, by denying the virus any

opportunities to invade &and infect new hosts.

By contrast, even though most people seem to survive an infection, curing those who have been infected is not currently possible. It will only become an option if we develop a vaccination or some anti-viral drugs against Covid-19.

At present, we do not have any such vaccines or drugs available, therefore we must continue to practise social distancing, & adhere to movement controls. We have no other choice. These are the only weapons we have against this terrible virus.

Any easing off on either of these would lead to the development of new and deadly clusters throughout the country. The result will be that we shall not only lose our current hard won victory rapidly, but also that thousands, including those close to us, will be infected and may well die.

Given the ongoing political tug of war in Malaysia between those prioritising their political popularity, and those wanting to advance the interests of the nation as a whole, there is a real risk that certain unscrupulous parties will be very tempted to use the current attenuation in infection rates as a justification both for opening Ramzan bazaars, and for relaxing the restrictions on social gatherings (which certain parties are already openly flouting).

We need to be vigilant that no subversions of movement controls & social distancing protocols happen, otherwise infection rates will start climbing again. Consequently, it is essential that everyone, including the politicians, understand clearly the differences between flattening the curve and curing the disease.

No matter what you might read or hear, it’s unrealistic wishful thinking to believe that a vaccine or an anti-viral medication can be mass-produced and made available to everybody soon.

This may take a year or more to happen. No person on Earth can guarantee that the virus will be eradicated within a year. This will not happen.

Do not give up hope though. It is more useful to understand exactly the mechanisms and trategies upon which hope is based, and to remember that if you do not want the restrictions to be extended, and you do want the economy to begin operating again, vigilance must be our constant watchword.

In order to stay safe it is up to each and every one of us to make sure that everyone, including the politicians understand this.

