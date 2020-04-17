Be practical: Mitigating Covid-19 workplace risk — Mohamed Rafick Khan Abdul Rahman

APRIL 17 — We should welcome the Ministry of International Trade and Industry's (Miti) decision to allow some businesses to resume operations soon provided they meet certain requirements. While detailed requirements have not been made public but it was reported that the Miti Minister states employees participating in the Returning To Work Programme (RTWP) will be subjected to lab tests.

The cost of the test will be borne by Socso. The minister stated that Ministry of Health input was taken in making the decision which likely means that the test is a requirement was imposed by KKM.

Assuming each test cost RM100 and there are 8mill people involved in the RTWP programme, then the financial implication for doing this test is RM800 million which is about 20 per cent of total contribution by members. Can Socso support such expense?

Coincidently, KKM announced that the Korean rapid Antigen test kit (Gmate RTK) with 84.4 per cent has been approved for use by MOH. For the record, WHO has to provide a limited recommendation that the Korean test Kit is only suitable for lab research purposes and not for clinical diagnostic purposes (https://tinyurl.com/sj9rw65)

The RTWP) must be deployed in a practical manner, with minimal administrative cost and at the same time mitigating any potential risk. The risk of C19 infection cannot be eradicated but it can only be minimised.

Using Socso funds to do screening is financially detrimental to the member's funds in the long run and has little value to the employer or the tested person. Irrespective of the type of test chosen, all antigen tests are "spot tests."

A negative means that there is no or a low number of the virus at the time of sampling. It doesn't reflect the future status of the tested person's health. Therefore the person tested may be negative at the time of testing and be positive a few hours later.

It doesn't mean that the person will be negative for the rest of the day, week or entire life. It is clear that the usage of such tests as part of an RTW assessment is of little value.

A low cost and practical approach need to be put in place on the employers. For organisations that have an inhouse Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) resources, they should be activated for the purpose of implementing the RTWP.

For organisations that do not have the inhouse OSH resources, it can rely on external OSH unit or its panel clinic providers in giving advice on the implementation of the screening program.

Both the OSH ACT 514 and the Infectious Disease Act (ACT 342) have the necessary legal provisions that can be used in combination to ensure the RTWP can be successfully implemented and the risk of C19 infection at the workplace is kept low.

Among the criteria that need to be considered is the location of the company. It must in a green zone (at least at a district level). The company needs to demonstrate that they can implement the RTW programme not only for its employers but for all people along the supply chain and customers that come to the company premises.

All employees must sign a health declaration form that carries pertinent questions. They don't have any URTI (fever, cough, running nose) symptoms, have not been in contact or know anyone personally that has been positively tested for Covid-19.

They have not travelled abroad in the last 14 days. This form must be gazetted under ACT 342 by invoking Section 29 (2) which means that anyone that proven to give a false declaration will be subjected to legal prosecution.

Foreign workers will be subjected to immediate deportation. All people entering the workplace must be subjected to temperature screening.

Workers with a positive declaration or having a fever must not be allowed to return to work and be subjected to further medical assessment. The doctors will decide if the Covid-19 test is warranted based on clinical symptoms and the screening test done.

This simple underwriting/screening measure can be legally enforced in an effective manner. Employers must keep detailed records of employees' and visitors' movement and all declaration and temperature screening records. Failure to keep such records effective will have legal consequences.

MoH and OSH Department must work in cooperation to ensure that the employers do what is expected of them and conduct regular audits.

To further minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19, the employer must limit the employee movement further where their food must be brought in and consume within their work premises it the business premises are not located in a green zone. Social distancing must continue to be practised outside their workplace.

For companies that have contract foreign workers and lives in dormitories, the principal must ensure that all their subcontractors and suppliers comply with the company RTWP. There shall not be any breaks in the RTWP throughout the immediate supply and customer chain.

Such simple measures are more than adequate to mitigate and contain the risk of Covid-19 infection and do not requires the need to spend too much money. Tapping into Socso funds to do this test is ill-advised and will only benefit the importers and distributor of the test kits.

Socso is in a real sense is a social insurance programme and should remain. We have seen that over the last 20 years that is moving away from this primary role and goes into the areas of being a service provider and the impact on the contributor's fund.

Socso has imposed higher contributions from members and employers. Tapping into Socso funds for the purpose of providing non-insurance benefits will lead to further financial strain on the member's fund. The estimated RM1 billion expense will create a dent into Socso coffers which eventually mean that employers and employee have to increase their contribution rates.

Therefore it is important for the government to move forward in a practical manner and protect its finite financial resources. I urged the government to reconsider its approaches. Using the Public Health and Occupational Health methodology is the better way forward and it conserves the much-needed resources.

