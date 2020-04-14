How a Bosnian student remembers Malaysia’s longest serving teacher — Hikmet Karcic

APRIL 14 — It was with great sadness when I read a Facebook post by MAZ International School that my ex-Maths teacher Mr Francis Santa Maria passed away yesterday. My two older brothers and I were his students in the 1990s at MAZ International School. Ever since we returned back to our home-country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we often remembered him.

Mr Francis was a strict and very disciplined teacher, and no doubt students were afraid of him in class. The scariest moments would be when in utter silence we all would pray and hope not to be called out in front of the board to answer a Math equation. However, he was very fair making it his priority for the students to learn to use their logic rather than merely learning Math. This is probably the most common reason why many of his students remember him even 20 years later.

Looking back now, he had a very interesting way of narrating and commenting. Using the colonial British English, he would shout “Nonsense!”, “This is utter rubbish!” if a student would start solving a math problem wrongly or if we would make mischiefs. He would blow his whistle and point a finger calling your name. He knew and remembered each and every one of us, which was fascinating.

I remember that he loved Bosnia. It was the 1990s and news about the war was still fresh. One day in 2000, he called out my name in the school backyard during recess with his high-pitched voice. This would usually mean that one did something wrong and what followed would be detention or punishment. When I came up to him, he simply said: “Congratulations, the dog Arkan is dead.” He was of course referring to the notorious war criminal Zeljko Raznatovic Arkan, commander of the “Tigers” unit which participated in genocidal massacres throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Another moment I often remember is when someone of my classmates said that he could not solve a Math problem because he was scared. Mr Francis replied, “You don’t know what it means to be scared” and told the story of how he and his friend in Japanese-occupied Malaya during the Second World War. Mr Francis and his friend were of Portuguese-colonial descendants, which obviously at that time in occupied Malaya, was not a positive attribution. They were riding their bicycles and came across two Japanese soldiers. The rule at that time, as he said, was to get off your bicycle and stand still while the soldiers passed. Mr Francis did that while his friend stopped the bicycle but did not get off. The Japanese soldier took out his sword and slashed him dead. “That’s being scared,” he ended his story.

Discipline, hard work and responsibility are the life lessons he taught his students and I believe each and every one of us remembers him for that. Proof of that is the fact that in far-away Sarajevo, after I told my father and brothers about Mr Francis’s death, my father said, “You need to write an obituary”.

* Hikmet Karcic, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.