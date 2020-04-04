Govt needs to look into welfare of taxi drivers, companies during MCO — Gabungan Persatuan dan Syarikat Teksi Semenanjung Malaysia

APRIL 4 — Gabungan Persatuan dan Syarikat Syarikat Teksi Semenanjung Malaysia (GPST), which represents over 100 taxi companies, today appealed to the Government to look into the further wellbeing of taxi drivers and taxi companies which have seen their earnings drop by approximately 90 per cent in March.

The fallout from the Covid 19 pandemic and consequent MCO has resulted in immense challenges to both taxi companies as well as taxi drivers.

To help alleviate the concerns and financial implications to taxi drivers, our members have come out with three possible financial relief solutions during the MCO which are subject to conditions in each taxi driver’s contract:

No taxi rentals,

Deferred taxi rentals, and/or

Discounted taxi rentals

Each taxi driver is thus urged to meet and discuss with their respective taxi company representatives to determine which options are open to them. As much as possible, our members will do their best to support the livelihood of our taxi drivers, of whom we also rely on to support the public transportation infrastructure of the country.

GPST would also like to reiterate that as declared, there will be no repossession of taxis during the MCO period.

We also appeal to taxi operators who are not GPST members to also take up the suggested industrial practices outlined above.

GPST are also seeking the Government’s assistance and to consider the following proposals:

Zero or a minimum tax rate to taxi companies for the remainder of the year as it will take more than six months for taxi companies to recover. We are thankful to the Government for extending a one-off payment of RM 500 now and RM 600 from April 1, 2020 to taxi drivers. GPST members however ask to consider additional subsidies on top of the RM 600 from PERKESO to assist taxi companies to help employees of taxi companies who are not drivers but also play a role in supporting the industry as a whole. This form of assistance will be able to help our members to sustain and keep their staff during this challenging time. As this point in time employees of taxi companies who are not drivers are to accept minimum salaries for now rather than being retrenched or laid off. For your information, some taxi companies do not fall under SME category (as their paid-up capital may be more than RM 2.5 million) and so will not be eligible for any Government assistance to SMEs and yet these issues need to be looked at holistically as an industry. As it involves the wellbeing of their taxi drivers and employees as well, GPST proposes that benefits extended to SMEs also be extended to all taxi companies regardless of their paid-up capital.

The disheartening truth is that some taxi companies are unable to keep afloat if the situation prolongs for more than two months. In March, taxi companies and drivers have seen an over 90 per cent drop in revenue and we are expecting zero or minimal revenue for the next few months, even after April 2020.

Lastly, we would like to confirm that we have never engaged or approached anyone or any parties to speak on behalf of our taxi association and industry. It is encouraged that the Government as well as the media talk to us directly for credible, up to date information on the situation facing the taxi industry.

