Prihatin and the MCO – some suggestions — Hafidz Baharom

MARCH 28 — First off, I would like to thank the government for their rather comprehensive RM250 billion stimulus package. However, there are a few areas that could use some expansion.

First and foremost, while the government provided those from e-hailing services a RM500 one off payment, there should also be recognition for the food delivery services as well.

Perhaps a one off payment of RM200 per rider would be good to acknowledge their services during this movement control order (MCO) period to show our gratitude for keeping people at home through their services, would be greatly accepted.

Secondly, while the government announced its plan to avoid people from being laid off, the sad truth is that many were sacked. As such, perhaps an addendum to the Employment Insurance Scheme should be added.

For the first month of employment, can the government guarantee a full month’ s salary rather than 80 percent, with a cap of RM4,500 rather than RM3,965 for their first month of unemployment? The additional funds added to the newly unemployed will also assist those unable to seek new jobs during the MCO which is to last until April 14, or even if extended further.

Thirdly, with the announced RM1 billion into the Food Security Fund, and the activation of district welfare centres, coupled together with the lacking demand of fruits, vegetables and fish leading to dumping, may I suggest a rather daring and insane idea?

Can the government buy directly from farmers and fishermen using the funds, arrange the Army Logistics Corp as transporters for their produce, and send these out as care packages in said district welfare centres? Could such an idea work?

It will keep the farmers productive and earning, whilst also keeping those in need well fed.

At the same time, there are a few more suggestions to make the MCO bearable — one such move was announced by the Transport Ministry last week, by allowing non-essential goods to be shipped out of ports in order to make storage available for more incoming goods for three days.

We are a trading nation, and therefore rely heavily on our ports continuing operations, even if reduced significantly. Perhaps setting two days a week allowing the collection of non-essential goods from the ports would very well assist some traders continue with their businesses in these trying times.

Another announcement made today was that of limiting caregivers from dropping food off to the public. While the intention is to stop people from going out and also lessen movement during this MCO, it needs a more emphatic approach.

Primarily, having members of our volunteer corp of RELA in uniform without any initial contact, going to give food to refugees, the homeless, the needy and those evading the police for being here illegally?

It will defeat the purpose of aiding them due to fear and suspicion, regardless of the assurance from any government official or even the urgency of the times.

Therefore, perhaps having these caregivers authorised by a letter from the police should suffice?

Yes, these could be abused, but this is where trust matters – just as people should trust a government to care for them, so should the government trust its people to do the right thing, right up until they prove otherwise.

Trust, goes both ways.

Personally, I do hope small and medium enterprises will make use of the facilities provided, even if there are those sceptical of whether it will all be enough. However, it is what it is for now and I hope the additions above will be considered to truly ensure nobody will be left wanting.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.