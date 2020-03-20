Covid-19: Daily meals for the vulnerable in our community — Thomas Fann

MARCH 20 — The sudden announcement of Movement Control Order (MCO) effective from March 18-31 is necessary to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. During these two weeks of restricted movement, to many of us, it’s just a question of boredom or loss of income opportunities as we stay at home.

But there are some who depend on daily wages to support themselves and their families. These would include foreign and undocumented workers among us. They work as cleaners in malls and offices, dishwashers in restaurants, odd-job workers and the likes. They depend on their wages to buy food and other essentials. This MCO has put them in dire straits.

Proposal to provide daily meals through food vouchers for the vulnerable.

1. The initiating NGO or individual should contact restaurants where many of these vulnerable communities are located so that they won’t need to travel far to incur cost or violate the MCO.

2. Participating restaurants will agree to provide a meal and drink for takeaway upon the presentation of the recognised food voucher (either printed and/or certified by the NGO).

3. The type of meals would be pre-agreed with the restaurant and may vary day-to-day. The value could be between RM3 to RM4 per meal with 500ml mineral water. This amount would be below normal retail value in most cities but it should more than cover the cost of the meal. The restaurant would also be doing their part to help in this time of crisis.

4. The NGO/individual then print the food vouchers. To minimise contact and movement, I would suggest giving out weekly food vouchers, with each day 2 vouchers for 2 meals a day. No harm if you want to extend it to 3 meals a day. Print on the vouchers the participating restaurants and opening hours. I would suggest printing validity dates on each voucher as well so that they can only be used on specified dates.

5. Set a realistic target to achieve and work out a budget for the whole project. For example, if 2 meals a day for 150 persons in your community, it would be 300 meals a day at RM4 per meal which is equal to RM1,200 per day. For two weeks, that would total RM16,800.

6. Next, you would need to raise the required funds from willing or wealthy citizens who want to help the less fortunate. Ensure transparency and accountability to the donors by giving receipts and reports on how money is being spent.

7. Identify the vulnerable recipients and give out these food vouchers. You can work closely with NGOs who are already in touch with the vulnerable communities.

8. Reimburse the restaurants based on the vouchers they collected back. Do this either on daily basis or very short period so that the programme does not overburden the restaurants financially.

9. Though the MCO will end on 31st March, I would suggest that the programme extends for another week so that the vulnerable can continue to be supported until they have fully recovered from the loss of income.

While all efforts by the government and corporate sectors are commendable and necessary to alleviate the impact of Covid-19, we can do something in our own local communities to identify fellow humanity who are not being helped by government policies or incentives. Let’s reach out and lend a helping hand to the most vulnerable among us, regardless of ethnicity, religion or citizenship. Let’s do it.

#StrongerTogether

#LawanCovid

#NoOneLeftBehind

#MakanKongsi

Thomas Fann

PS. The above are just suggestions. If you have other ideas to improve the proposal or to modify it to suit your own local conditions, please go ahead. If you want to contact me with these ideas or modifications, you may email me at [email protected]

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.