How Malaysians can move forward after recent political fiasco — Smita Sharma

MARCH 11 — In the wake of our recent and continuing political shitstorm, the government has responded in exactly the wrong way. Instead of shoring up confidence among citizens and the global community by immediately reconvening Parliament, the prime minister has postponed the next sitting by over two months.

He has provided no proof that he commands the confidence of a majority of MPs, even in the face of the previous prime minister's assertions that his coalition has the majority. The electorate must thus confront two equally disheartening thoughts.

First, that a democratically elected government has been overthrown in a coup by the old ruling elite.

And second, that the next two months will likely be a time of intense horse-trading, money politics, and divisive rhetoric that scapegoats sectors of society for the sake of shoring up power.

After all, Malaysia Baru bukanlah baru sangat.

If this weren't bad enough, we have started to see signs of a clampdown on speech, from the more overt (activists investigated for tweeting about protests, ordinary citizens arrested for supposedly insulting royalty) to the barely perceptible (invocations of the King, silence).

Now you might think that restricting speech is a price worth paying for the sake of peace and stability. And we can all point to social media posts over the past two weeks that were downright nasty.

But restricting nasty remarks does not dissolve tensions. And restricting any expression of dissent does not engender unity or trust. It does precisely the opposite.

If we cannot talk openly with one another, without fear of being reported to the cops or given the silent treatment, then we will find spaces in which we can speak our minds. Such spaces will include only those we trust to share our perspectives or at least to be loyal enough that they hear us out (and don't snitch).

In other words, friends and family: Those who think like us, those who live like us, and those who look like us. And if our political discussions happen only or largely in these spaces, we can forget about becoming a mature democracy (with a government of, by, and for the people).

Because we will lack the most essential ingredient of all for a democracy: Social trust.

Make no mistake: The feud that matters most of all is not the one between an Anwar and a Mahathir or a DAP and an Umno or PH loyalists and their betrayers, but between rival political cultures.

On the one hand, open, democratic, engendering trust; on the other, opaque, feudalistic, engendering cynicism. The promise of Malaysia Baru was that we would move from the latter to the former.

While it was never going to be easy–feudalism has ancient roots and deep networks here — I believe it is possible. But if we are to keep alive this promise of Malaysia Baru, our elected representatives must step up to the plate.

The primary job of an MP is to serve as the political voice of her constituents, representing their interests and concerns and keeping them informed about important matters of government.

While the events of the past two weeks were playing out, did your MP (the one you voted for or the one in whose constituency you live) send you an email to explain the situation? Did she or her representatives hold public Q&As where you could ask questions and seek clarification at least of her own position on what was going down?

Our MPs should visit their constituencies and hold town halls or ceramah to explain what has happened and what is expected to happen. These town halls should also be a chance for the rakyat to ask questions, raise issues, and learn what their MPs have been up to.

Everyone should be encouraged to attend, young people (18-25) and women in particular. To change the faces you see in Parliament, begin with the town halls. And people should be allowed to speak their minds.

Certainly, rudeness and bigotry should not be tolerated. But if someone suspects that the government favours crony capitalists of a certain race, they should be able to ask about that without being accused of racism.

If they do not see why the King should have such wide discretion in the choice of prime minister, they should be able to say that without being accused of sedition.

Those of us who find such views problematic can voice our criticisms. Hopefully, conversations ensue.

Why are such conversations important? I think that beneath a lot of the polarising and racist rhetoric are valid concerns about values and interests and hopes for the world we make and inhabit together.

These concerns need to be articulated, understood, and addressed. It may be easier to silence people with a moralising call for tolerance and bertolak ansur, but then ignorance and resentment fester. Better to bracket our sensitivities awhile, come together, and listen to one another. At best, this can be an experience of democracy without bureaucracy: People deliberating in common and as equals over how we live together.

At worst, tempers flare and people feel frustrated or offended and the MP must figure out how to heal the rift. Democracy is worth the risk of some disorder. Also, good facilitation helps.

If you share my view that your MP should run a town hall, get in touch with her to say so. If you don't know who your MP is or how to get in touch with her, click here. Insist your MP run the town hall herself; don't let her delegate the job.

After all, the constituency gave her this gig. When your boss calls a meeting, you don't ask your secretary to attend in your stead, do you?

We have been reminded in recent days that our MPs are beholden to their party; it is our turn now to remind them that they are beholden to theirconstituencies.

I hope we see town halls across the country over the next month and that all Malaysians make it a point to attend and to talk with one another.

Bersekutu bertambah mutu.

