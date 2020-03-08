Confidence comes with action and transparency — Transparency International-Malaysia

MARCH 8 — The new “backdoor government” has come out with all kinds of vague vows and statements attempting to highlight their sincerity and integrity.

Cabinets and politicians may come and go, but loyalty to the nation and the need to protect and build the country remains the greatest priority. We still work here, we still owe our foreign creditors, we still need our investors, we still want our forests and natural heritage to be preserved, we still want justice, we still want improvement, and we still want change.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) stands to engage with any government, politician, organisation and individual who genuinely supports transparency, good governance and justice and who will fight against corruption and who will bring justice to the corrupt. We will be closely observing all developments under the new government and we shall continue to be vocal in highlighting any issue of concern in the area of transparency and integrity.

Whilst circumstances of political instability and leadership tussles may have favored a particular group or faction, Malaysians have been clear on what they want — justice, no impunity, and zero tolerance for corruption. If the new government fails to respect these demands, the Rakyat will punish them at the upcoming polls in 2020 and 2022.

TI-M hopes the new PM, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will not bring back anyone with a reputation for corrupt practices or on going court cases into cabinet or positions of power. Similarly we hope the efforts of reform that the PM and his party, Bersatu campaigned for in 2018 are continued, such as the Political Financing Act, the Independent Police Complaints and Monitoring Commission, and the Parliament Act are enacted in their true form. Instead of delaying Parliament seating for nearly three months, the new government should be proving their confidence in their coalition and their commitment to their duty by proceeding with the early sitting of Parliament to get things moving.

