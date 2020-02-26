Time to move on Malaysia ― Mohd Jamaludin Mohamed Shamsudin

FEBRUARY 26 ― Tun Dr Mahathir has his strengths and some weaknesses. After all, he is human. As a statesman, with a long and successful political career at the helm of the country, he was relatively extraordinary.

We as a nation however, need to move forward. Not to burden a 95-year-old to lead the country to face the challenges of the future. It's not even fair to Tun Dr Mahathir.

He would not have been in the picture had Anwar Ibrahim not been incarcerated during PRU 14. I am quite confident, given the mood of the people at the time, in addition to the incompetency and endemic corruption of the Najib regime and his cohorts, Pakatan Harapan would have won the elections just as decisively.

There are a good number of capable leaders in the country today. With a strong and independent check and balance and enforcement institutions plus a competent civil service, the country should be able to move forward well.

Calling for fresh elections can be costly and unnecessary at the moment. Let the parliament reaffirm the individual that commands the majority support of the MPs come forward first. Tun Dr Mahathir should be excluded from this process as he is the interim PM and has just tendered his registration as PM which was accepted by the King.

Having expressed bogus support for Tun Dr Mahathir as PM, the conspirators for a unity government minus DAP, have pulled back their support for the Tun Dr Mahathir as PM when they realised that their coup plan has not worked. So, gone are the crocodile tears over the alleged treachery towards Dr Mahathir by his own colleagues in PH.

The bogey man for their plan is DAP which many Malays are convinced will dominate an Anwar led government. The actions and statements of several DAP leaders fuel this fear. When we see how a leader of a state defends the oppressive laws of a foreign country with such gusto even before the embassy of the country here gives any statement. It is not outlandish to wonder if the leader actually pledges allegiance to this country or otherwise.

If a deputy federal minister keeps harping on chinese vernacular schools and chinese education, one may wonder if she is a deputy minister of Malaysia or China?

The public should at least be aware that there are a lot of politicking, conspiracies and different narratives being bandied around by the different groups vying for power.

One of the narratives is Anwar Ibrahim is not capable of administering the country as PM. This narrative has taken hold with quite a large number of people who swallow the news in toto, dished out by the cybertroopers and journalists working with certain interested parties.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.