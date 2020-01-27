Barring an entire nation is not an answer to Wuhan coronavirus outbreak — Kenny Chong

JANUARY 27 — To the 300,000 or so people who have signed the petition to bar Chinese nationals from entering Malaysia, I implore you to reconsider your stand.

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is a humanitarian crisis. At a time like this, we should show support to our fellow human beings instead of abandoning them.

Likewise, should other nations bar Malaysians from entering their countries if we were to face another outbreak similar to the Nipah virus that we battled more than 20 years ago?

Also, it is not right to stigmatise, to stereotype, or to call an entire nation as unhygienic for any reason.

I had personally visited a few cities in China, and was surprised by how clean they were.

China is now quarantining over 41 million residents across 13 cities. That’s more than the entire population of Malaysia. Let’s not doubt their efforts as well as the efforts of our healthcare providers in combating the outbreak.

In the meantime, let’s play our part by keeping good personal hygiene. Wear a mask when you are suffering from flu / cold symptoms, and wash your hands frequently.

