Thank you for your service, Mohaideen Gani Mohamad ― Nicholas Theng

OCTOBER 27 ― I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mr Mohaideen Gani Mohamad, who lost his life after he was hit by a drunk driver on his way to work in the early hours of Friday morning. The drunk driver is currently being remanded by the police and they are waiting the test results to see if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As a city councillor for MBPP, I am deeply saddened by this incident as I have repeatedly championed the efforts of our Jabatan Perkhidmatan Perbandaran (JPP) in keeping our streets and drains clean. Mr Mohaideen was a senior staff member and a man who had given every effort in his life to ensuring that we get to enjoy a cleaner Penang. To be dealt such a blow, with 2 years left to retirement is heartbreaking to all of us.

Our JPP department goes through a lot of hardships that should be commended, such as going knee-deep into drains and wading through dirty environments to dig up rubbish. It is a job that is dirty, dangerous and demeaning (3D), and one that MBPP should put more focus on implementing better health and safety standards.

MBPP needs to make a more concerted effort in providing our staff with the required safety tools such as gloves, masks and protective gear when they’re sent out on duty. Throughout all the pictures that I share with the public, it is very noticeable that our staff performs all these 3D work virtually unprotected! This exposes them not only to the dangers of road accidents but also to diseases and other health hazards.

I would like to take this opportunity to stress to MBPP that luminous vests must be provided for all our staff who work in the early hours of the morning, this will help make them more visible to oncoming drivers as they put themselves in harms way to keep our streets clean. More can be done to ensure that these brave men can continue to work knowing that their well-being is looked after. There must be a coherent effort between the local council, councillors and also our staff to ensure that these health and safety measures and not only implemented but enforced properly.

Lastly, I urge the authorities take the sternest action possible against the driver in Mr Mohaideen’s case. There must be no room for leniency when such a tragedy could have been easily avoided. Mr Mohaideen, like all our JPP staff are unsung warriors, heroes and fighters who deserve much better.

Thank you for your service, Mr Mohaideen Gani Mohamad.

#TerimaKasihAbangMBPP

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.