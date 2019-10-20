Good will overcome evil — Puthan Perumal

OCTOBER 20 — This Deepavali would be the first without my parents. My mother passed on from cancer in 2015 , and my dad joined her in March this year due to old age.

To all still having their parents or parent, do cherish them.

It is during these times that your family become your strength, so to speak. Brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, etc. Thank goodness for all of them.

While I know that my parents are resting in peace in the hereafter, back here it is kind of sad looking at the surrounding happenings as of late.

It all started off so well in May 2018.Hope was in the air, and dare I say literally.

Now, one can only hope that the momentum keeps going.

Some changes have taken place for the better definitely. As they say, all in time.

At times, however, I feel that people look forward to substantial changes or reforms to happen overnight.

It would be nice if Malaysians give those in charge some space and time to do their thing.

What I cannot accept are those, who are no more in charge, trying to meddle into affairs of the government of the day. Please don’t give them an inch.

The sensitive issue of race has somehow strangely become the talk of the town, yet again.

The government of the day must seriously look into race relations , and have more powerful regulations on it.

I notice that only certain self-absorbed parties who have ulterior motives keep bringing up this issue.

I sincerely hope that these shallow voices get drowned out and don’t get the publicity that they so desperately seek.

Everyone has their role to play in building this new Malaysia. It must most definitely be played with patience leading the way.

For those who have lost their way and were caught up in corruption and greed and hate and divisiveness, it is never too late to repent.

Just like our family members who we depend on for support at times, as a citizen I too at times depend on the support of other citizens. It is very hard to reach common goals while being divided.

Like the festival of lights, where good overcame evil, likewise, I know Malaysians in general , whatever our race, religion, are seeking for the same.

Happy Deepavali 2019.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.