Firemen's tragedy: Do the right thing — Satiman Abdul Hamid

SEPTEMBER 30 — As an ex-fireman who was based in Perak at the time, I was deeply saddened and disturbed when I read about the deaths of my former colleagues.

Last year, six firemen died while on a mission in a mining pool at Taman Putra Perdana in Puchong, Shah Alam.

That was the worst ever case of serviceman fatality in the nation's history.

Those in authority insisted that the firemen had strictly adhered to the set SOP, but as an ex serviceman, I seriously doubt it.

And in November the same year, another fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim died after he was critically injured while responding to an emergency call at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya.

He died in hospital on December 17.

This is all very heart-breaking and distressing.

Seven families have been devastated — wives lost their husbands, children lost their dads and parents lost their sons.

It is all too easy for those in authority to come up with all kinds of statements and point fingers at each other, but in the end, it is the loved ones who suffer.

My question is, if such a tragic incident was to occur in other countries, the one who is responsible overall would have to be held accountable.

In our case, it should be the minister concerned.

It is indeed difficult to comprehend how six trained firemen could have perished just like that had they followed the set SOPs.

Something was definitely wrong, even in the case of Adib.

If the set SOPs were strictly followed, I remain confident, no firemen would have lost this life.

The minister responsible should rightfully be held accountable and do the rightful, professional thing.

Fine, the families may have been compensated monetarily, but that is not going to bring their loved ones back.

And what is most worrying is what has the ministry concerned done since the tragic incidents to ensure there will be no recurrences.

I personally expected things to be much better under a more responsible and accountable Pakatan Harapan, but sadly, where is the accountability?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.