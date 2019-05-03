Optimism arising from appointment of new IGP — Kasthuri Patto

MAY 3 — The appointment of Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador as the new Inspector-General of Police is met with optimism as the first IGP to be sworn in under the governance of Pakatan Harapan with positive anticipation in the air to be the main man heading his team of dedicated, courageous men and women in blue to provide for all Malaysians a safe haven, protection, safety and security, crime prevention efforts and to uphold the rule of law without prejudice, fear or favour.

The IGP will certainly hit the ground running with the many issues at hand which will need his urgent attention and deliberation like the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), the welfare and salary scheme of the police staff, up-to-date modern infrastructure of police stations for the police force and at the same time on renewing, reviving and rebranding the image of the police force in the eyes of the public.

On the IPCMC, I stand by the statement by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the establishment of this commission will be in no way to punish, target or to undermine our men and women in blue. In fact, the commission will weed out the “bad cops” who compromise the reputation of the entire force and at the same time raise the bar on accountability, transparency and the integrity of the police force, using best practices and in the long run, regain the good reputation and stature which was once ours.

In the same vein, Malaysians are also holding their breath on the investigations on enforced disappearances in our own backyard of Amri Che Mat, Joshua Hilmi and his wife Ruth and Raymond Koh, in 2016 and 2017 which has damning revelations on possible Special Branch involvements in the disappearances.

PDRM under the guidance of its newly minted IGP must now break away from the stigma of being a tool of the executive by being used and abused by hidden hands for a vicious political vendetta as seen under the rule of Barisan Nasional.

Malaysians stand proud around our men and women in blue as we wait for our Royal Malaysian Police to achieve greater heights and at the same time for PDRM to begin its internal housekeeping cleaning out old and new skeletons stashed in the cupboard.

I would like to wish Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador the very best and trust, with his experience and expertise, dedication and commitment, will be the catalyst for reform, the beacon of hope, righteousness, political will, courage and honour in protecting human rights and the sanctity of PDRM, bringing her back to her glory days.

* Media statement by DAP MP for Batu Kawan, International Secretary for Wanita DAP and member of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Rights and Gender Equality Kasthuri Patto in Sandakan on May 3, 2019.

