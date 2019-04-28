Taman Rimba Kiara and the rule of law or ‘wahyu’ — Saleh Mohammed

APRIL 28 — Kiara in Hindi means “god’s precious gift” or in Korean means “First ray of sun”. In The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, as a cub, Kiara is curious and wild-hearted and grew to be very strong-willed and possesses a strong desire for independence and self-sufficiency.

Taman Rimba Kiara (TRK) in Taman Tun Dr Ismail TTDI) fits all of the above.

Firstly, I would like to know why the Federal Territories minister (minister) has to make a lot of press statements on the TRK proposed development. And pushing so hard to make it happen albeit, on a smaller scale. Decision is now being pushed to the Cabinet.

The present government has made the ‘rule of law’ as its mantra. And there is an appeal pending in the Appeals court and an on-going MACC investigation on TRK.

Not too long ago the minister said “If the MACC finding reveals there were elements of abuse of power and corruption, this whole project will be considered illegal”.

Again, why is the minister pushing?

There is also a joint working committee (JWC) set up to deal with issues and find an amicable solution. Sadly, it met only once and apparently not much was discussed in details to find a solution. I can only assume that the minister found the JWC ineffective to be able to come out with a solution and have to run to the Cabinet.

He has wide powers in the Federal Territory (Planning) Act 1982 and could have used it to the benefit of all parties in the JWC and look for a solution. There is also DBKL that could offer valuable insights.

It is heartening to note that a few months ago the minister wanted certain powers vested in him and the mayor of Kuala Lumpur to be removed to prevent corruption in land matters. He also cited cases of developers obtaining green spaces in prime areas to undertake commercial development through direct negotiations by “giving kick-backs”.

TRK may look like a tricky issue but as a layman, my simple thoughts would just say wait for the appeal court to decide and MACC to complete its investigations and produce a report that is long overdue. If there are elements of abuse of power and corruption, the whole project will be illegal or otherwise. Only then we can discuss about scaling down or any other workable alternatives.

Now I wonder whether DBKL extended the development order (DO) issued in 2017?

Let us not waste time issuing statements (from both the minister and TTDI residents) and also the Cabinet’s time and focus our energies on more productive matters.

Frankly, I do not want to imagine there is a ‘wahyu’ coming down from somewhere. Let the rule of law take its course towards this “god’s precious gift”, that is TRK.

What say you

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.