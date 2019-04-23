The 5G race: What awaits at the finishing line ― Yiswaree Palansamy

APRIL 23 ― Every superpower in the world is taking part in the 5G race. In theory, 5G could go up to 1,000 times faster than our current 4G technology.

It may seem like a rhetorical question to ask, but is going faster really better?

To put the above question in context, one should look at what 5G is capable of doing, that our current 4G technology is unable to.

At the consumer level, to put it simply, there is nothing that 4G technology can’t do, and it is very much similar to 5G technology.

If we were to think about the most data or bandwidth consuming technology today as consumers, most would immediately think about the 4k display for television content.

Not too long ago, streaming services like Amazon and Netflix started rolling out the 4k content for consumers to enjoy. As long as one has 15 to 25 mbps internet connectivity ― which can very well be achieved with 4G technology ― one can already stream shows which have 4k display quality, without much hassle.

If 4G technology is capable of handling data and bandwidth consuming 4k streaming content, what can it then not handle?

Let’s take a look at some of the things which one can find in our own 5G Malaysia Showcase launched recently.

While it is certainly fascinating to entertain oneself with impressive up-to-date technologies such as a self-driving car, drones for digital mapping, robots and precision farming, there is one important thing to note ― there is not a single technology in the exhibition that cannot already be performed using our current 4G technology.

If such is the case, why are all the superpowers gunning to roll out the 5G technology?

The answer may seem oversimplified, but the 5G race is simply for control. Imagine yourself as an investor on the lookout for new innovations.

The ideal business partner would be someone who is already in the lead with the latest technology, capable of accommodating those innovations.

For example, an innovator looking to put a television with 8k display quality into the consumer market would certainly not look at target audiences who do not have the capacity to cope with such technology.

If the race is simply just a competition of strength and endurance, then certainly, Malaysia should be running with all it can muster, even if winning is realistically unlikely.

Unfortunately, the race comes with a price tag, a price tag that does not just display money as its cost.

The most controversial issue on 5G to date is perhaps the issue about health. There are two major schools of thought; one that believes 5G brings no harm to our health, and the other which believes that the radiation from this new technology could cause health issues such as brain tumours and skin cancer.

Without going into medical jargon, and to put things in perspective, 247 EMF (Electromagnetic Field) scientists from 42 countries (as of January 1 this year) appealed to the United Nations (UN) for greater health protection on EMF exposure. Many have voiced out about the potential harm that could be caused by 5G.

Last year, a US National Toxicology Program study found that, through an experiment, rats exposed to radiofrequency radiation (RFR) for nine hours a day, over two years, developed tumours in the brain and heart. 5G technology emits RFR.

Granted, there are probably as many researches and studies to also show that 5G is harmless, and while neither of the two major schools of thought have conclusively proven their point to date, the potential health risks are undeniably real.

Potential health risks aside, there is also the issue of security due to 5G being a cloud-based technology. Once again, granted that there are opposing schools of thought on whether 5G is indeed more difficult to secure than our current 4G technology, the potential risks should not be swept under the carpet, even if the cost of addressing these concerns means we would be relatively slower in catching up with the 5G craze.

Now, the biggest question after understanding the price tag, or at the very least, the potential price tag, of 5G, is whether it is still appropriate for Malaysia to be in the race?

For instance, we have not even gone past the issue of radiation when it comes to Lynas and bauxite mining. Despite recent reports which say bauxite mining waste is harmless, the public has yet to gain confidence and be at peace with it.

Should we be facing another controversial radiation issue now, with 5G? Even if we were to put health issues aside, there has been a long-standing issue, whereby plenty of residents in rural areas in Malaysia have yet to even have internet, alongside other important daily amenities.

So, is this really the best time for Malaysia to invest in the more costly 5G technology, when we have many other priorities yet to be addressed?

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily the views of Malay Mail.