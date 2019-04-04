Suhakam findings and the ICPMC — Proham

APRIL 4 — Proham (Society for the Promotion of Human Rights) is shocked by the findings of the Malaysia’s Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) pursuant to the inquiry held regarding the forced disappearance of both Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh.

The findings that the special branch is involved in the kidnapping and the forced disappearance of both these individuals are disturbing and alarming.

The police force is responsible for maintaining public order, with the safety of the rakyat being among their top priority. For the same entity to be involved in kidnapping and the forced disappearance of Malaysian individuals is chilling and unacceptable.

These findings by Suhakam further strengthens the need to set up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC). The setting up of the IPCMC would allow urgent and crucial investigations and hastens the process of bringing those responsible to justice.

Furthermore an independent oversight mechanism is highly necessary to not only hold inquiries inquire but to prevent misuse of power by a powerful agency such as the PDRM.

Therefore, Proham urges the government to set up the IPCMC without further and undue delay.

Proham further calls on the government to take immediate action as recommended by Suhakam to investigate the perpetrators of this crime against humanity to ensure justice is done to the families of both these victims.

* Statement from Ivy Josiah, secretary general of Proham on April 4, 2019.

