CICM calls for safe and responsible handling, use and disposal of chemicals — Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia

MARCH 14 — The Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM) calls for safe and responsible handling, use and disposal of chemicals (manufacture, transport, storage and disposal) by chemical companies and users of chemicals; so that it will not bring negative health effect to the public and the environment. We also strongly disapprove any illegal activities and irresponsible actions by companies in the handling of chemicals and its waste disposal.

From media reports, the illegal dumping of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor last week has caused great health risk to the public, in particular school children, which resulted in the closure of many schools located along the river. The numbers affected is alarmingly big and as of today, has led to the call for a state of emergency for the affected area.

CICM appreciates the actions undertaken to date, in the disaster management of this incident by the Government authorities, as well as our member companies and Responsible Care signatories located in the southern region, through the Pasir Gudang Emergency Mutual Aid (Pagema) platform.

CICM would like to emphasise that chemicals can be produced, stored, transported, used and disposed safely and responsibly by following the correct processes and procedures. To this effect, CICM strongly encourages chemical companies to come forward and subscribe to the Responsible Care initiative, which CICM promotes.

Responsible Care is a voluntary initiative of the global chemical industry. For more than 30 years, it has helped the chemical industry around the world to continuously enhance its performance, improve health and safety of their employees, the communities where they operate and the environment as a whole.

CICM is the main steward of Responsible Care in Malaysia and to date; more than 130 chemical and associated chemical companies have pledged to manage their operations according to the Guiding Principles and also the Codes of Management Practices. These are intended to drive operational excellence and effective management of chemicals along the value chain, from its inception till its final disposal.

The chemical industry is an important contributor to manufactured exports annually and to the Malaysian economy. A good safety and health performance track record is a must, for it is a licence to operate by a chemical company. This will also help sustain and grow its businesses, as well as to make the Malaysian chemical industry a more responsible and sustainable one.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.