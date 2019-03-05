We support Malaysia's joining and ratifying the International Criminal Court — Abim

MARCH 5 — The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) welcomes the decision of the Malaysian government to join and ratify the Rome statute which is the basis of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which came into force on July 1, 2002.

The Malaysian government through the Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, the Foreign Minister, has signed the instrument of ratification for Malaysia to join the Rome Statute of the ICC on March 4, 2019. This instrument was submitted to the United Nations Secretary-General on the same day.

Wisma Putra through an official media statement also announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibn Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah was informed by the foreign minister of this ratification on January 15, 2019 after the government decided to join the statute during a Cabinet meeting on December 26, 2018.

Abim believes that this participation and ratification is a clear sign of unwavering commitment of the state to ensure global security by upholding the value of justice and human rights without any compromise. The ICC jurisdiction covers investigations, hearings and penalties for crimes covering genocidec Crimes against humanity; war crimes; and criminal invasion.

The involvement of Malaysia as an ICC member state opens up space for the country to proactively participate in the international political arena, especially through articles 13 (A) and 14 (1) Rome statute which reads as follows:

Article 13 (A)

The Court may exercise its jurisdiction with respect to a crime referred to in article 5 in accordance with the provisions of this Statute if:

A. A situation in which one or more of such crimes appears to have been committed is referred to the Prosecutor by a State Party in accordance with article 14; and

Article 14 (1)

1. A State Party may refer to the Prosecutor a situation in which one or more crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court appear to have been committed requesting the Prosecutor to investigate the situation for the purpose of determining whether one or more specific persons should be charged with the commission of such crimes.

The two articles clearly state the rights and the role of Malaysia as a member of the ICC which can have a tremendous impact on shaping international politics based on the principles of truth and justice.

Abim hopes that Malaysia's rightful position in the ICC can be exercised to uphold justice and protect the rights of Muslims around the world, especially in Gaza and Palestine, Rohingyalobal, Syria, and ethnic Uighur, who suffer from tyranny and oppression of those who seem to be irresponsible and unaccountable.

Indeed, this ratification is a historic moment that gives great significance as well as it is an important reflection of Malaysia's commitment as part of the international community in upholding global peace.

* Media statement issued by Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim, president of Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.