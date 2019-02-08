Treat traffic offenders as ‘criminals’ — Narinder Pal Singh

FEBRUARY 8 — The recent announcement by the Minister of Transport to do away with discounts for fines imposed on traffic offenders is indeed overdue. The maximum fine of RM300 definitely has fallen short of its objective to reduce road accidents and deaths caused by avoidable mishaps.

Malaysian by large have extremely poor driving habits and statistics have shown that despite the heavier penalties, many ignore them and brush it off after some time. Drivers here have the ‘tidak apa’ attitude and feel as if they will never meet with an accident when flouting road rules.

Beating the red light is so commonly seen, that has resulted in unwarranted fatal accidents especially those involving motorcyclists.

During festive seasons various safety campaigns are carried out by government agencies, but unfortunately non have seen positive outcomes in reducing accidents.

We still witness how blatantly motorists speed down the emergency lanes when traffic is slow- moving on major highways during peak hours.

It is amazing that little or no strict enforcement is seen carried out by the police on those using the emergency lanes during these times despite all the talk that they will come hard on such offences.

Heftier fines may help but only if there is a corresponding tough and uncompromising enforcement with no leniency if found guilty for breaking rules.

There is no point imposing new laws and regulations if the police and related authorities keep practicing ‘discount seasons’ for traffic offenders that have been fined.

Most if not all of these road rogues are repeat offenders. They are habitually breaking traffic rules as they know that there will be some sort of discount annually.

If enforcement has been carried out to the letter all the while, we would not have landed up with millions of outstanding unpaid summonses and arrest warrants for traffic offences, some for even decades.

It is alarming that recent statistics show nearly 60 per cent of road deaths involve motorcyclists and yet there is little effort seen made to clamp them hard. We see motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic with little regard for their own lives, especially during rush hours in the city.

Whereas in outskirts and on fringes of townships it is norm to see riders and pillions not wearing helmets, oblivious of the grave danger they face in the event they are knocked down by a passing vehicle.

We still see under-age children happily wheezing around on motorcycles in villages and even having the guts to take it to school during evening activities.

No doubt accidents can still happen, hence the term implies itself, but precautions must be taken to pre-empt a fatal incident that could result in permanent disabilities or even death.

And if the government is really serious in increasing penalties, then it may be wise to up the fines to a minimum of RM1000 and nothing less. Not a maximum amount as practiced today.

The ‘discount culture’ must be stopped immediately and an offender’s licence must be frozen for a minimum of three years if he breaks the law three times within a period of 18 months.

These suggestions may sound a little harsh or even crazy to some – but then if we want to get serious in disciplining Malaysian drivers such penalties must be imposed.

Forget about categorising offences as heavy or light. All traffic offence must be deemed dangerous as even unlawful parking can cause a mishap and arguments between parties resulting in fights and loss of lives.

One special mention is on the use of handheld smart gadgets like phones and iPads during driving. There should not be an inch of leniency for those using these while on the wheel.

Research has shown that talking and texting while driving causes one to lose concentration on the road and could result in an accident, and yet we see how blatantly drivers ignore such studies.

The bottom line is the police and Road Transport Department must go real hard with ‘hurting’ fines and penalties for traffic offences or else there is no point at all. The soft approach will just not work.

Time to treat traffic offenders as ‘criminals’, maybe then we could see some improvements in driving habits among some stubborn Malaysians.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer snd does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.