Why are there applications in the App Store that aren’t listed but can be downloaded?

Apple will allow unlisted apps to be downloaded through the App Store. — Picture courtesy of Apple via ETX Studio

CUPERTINO, Feb 1 — Apple has, for the first time, decided to offer unlisted applications for download in the App Store, accessible from a dedicated URL.

Usually, to find and install an application from the App Store, you just have to type its name in the search bar and download it. This indicates that the application is referenced by Apple, which was mandatory until now. It will now be possible for developers to offer, on an exceptional basis, applications that are not listed. These will then only be accessible via a specific download address, during a defined period of time.

Such apps will, in all cases, target a specific, limited audience. They will have to be proposed in their final version and then be approved by Apple to be accessible to anyone with access to the right link.

This new system will concern apps intended for a specific audience, which are not intended to be available to everyone. These apps could come from a wide range of sectors, for a wide range of purposes, such as those for studies and research, special events, internal company programmes, employee resources, sales tools, etc. — ETX Studio