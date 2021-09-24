TwitchCon 2022: Dates announced for an event ‘in real life’

Twitch has announced the return of TwitchCon in 2022 in San Diego and Amsterdam. ― Picture via Twitter/ TwitchCon

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 ― Twitch is being optimistic! Video game fans may be able to meet up physically for the next editions of TwitchCon. The worldwide event that brings together gaming, streaming and esports enthusiasts, is scheduled to take place in July and October 2022.

After a cancelled edition in 2020, Twitch is trying to be positive about the future with plans for two editions of TwitchCon in 2022. The platform has announced the return of its gaming event, in July in Amsterdam and in October in San Diego. This is an opportunity for gamers to meet in real life, to exchange ideas and of course to play together.

Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog.



🇳🇱 TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

🇺🇸 TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

While the platform does not specify the exact dates on Twitter nor on the English version of the Twitch blog, we can see from the company's French blog that TwitchCon Amsterdam is scheduled for July 22, 2022: “We hope that TwitchCon can be back with the TwitchCon Amsterdam on July 22, 2022, followed by the TwitchCon San Diego in October 2022.” Official dates are expected to be confirmed shortly.

For now, the streaming platform hopes to be able to physically host fans at both events in the Netherlands and California in the United States if the health situation allows for it. However, Twitch is cautious and does not exclude that changes could be made if necessary: “Of course, these are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed. Our top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety, and we will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations.”

In 2020, Twitch had to resort to offering a virtual version of its TwitchCon with the launch of GlitchCon, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ― ETX Studio