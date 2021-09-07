Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5g available for pre-order

The Samsung Z Flip3 will be available for preorder this month. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 —The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phones are now open for pre-order, and buyers stand to get an e-voucher worth RM600 to spend on Samsung Malaysia Online Store when they order by Sept 21, 2021.

In a statement, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said buyers can also get Samsung Care+ protection worth up to RM699, free for a year, if they pre-order by the date.

Pre-order gifts are on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Other terms and conditions may apply.

“The Samsung Z Flip3 5G has brought the clamshell form factor back in trend, showing how a modern and powerful smartphone can be fashionable, fun, and still functional all at one,” the company said.

It comes with a variety of upgraded features such as improved seamless design, characterised by a new 1.9-inch cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, which snugly fits in the user’s hand and jeans’ pocket, is available in seven colours, including cream, green, lavender, phantom black, grey, pink and white.

Samsung said there are also accessories for users to personalise their Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, such as a silicone cover with ring or strap, a clear cover with ring, a leather cover or an aramid cover.

With a smartphone that folds in half like a makeup compact, it makes it easier to check one’s look without leaning the phone against another surface for support. Users can place their Flip on any surface and the intuitive Flex Mode will show image on the top half of the screen like a compact.

“Or users can simply press the lock button twice to activate the selfie camera on the cover screen without even opening the Flip. Users can also enjoy the convenience and flexibility of taking hands-free selfies and videos as it can stand on its own without additional props,” it said.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is featured with a sturdy Hideaway Hinge that lets the Flip stay open and in place at various angles, Samsung said.

Users may not have to worry about bringing the Flip along for pool and beach days as it is equipped with IPX8 water resistance. At the same time, users can enjoy an immersive sound with upgraded stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

With Multi-Active Window, the Flip is able to multi-task, where users can open different apps on the top and bottom screens when the device is folded.

Moreover, the cover screen, larger at 1.9 inches with support for new widgets, Always On Display and message scrolling, users can discreetly view notifications, switch music, make payments and even take selfies without needing to flip open the device.

Users can also match the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with fashion accessories like Galaxy Watch4 and customise the cover screen wallpaper to blend naturally with the watch face.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic or Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth version is also available for pre-order and buyers can receive an e-voucher worth up to RM250 during the offer period to spend on Samsung Malaysia Online Store.

To find out more about the pre-order offer, visit http://www.samsung.com/my/offer/mobile/galaxy-preorder-2021/. — Bernama