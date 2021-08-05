TikTok stealing from Snapchat and Instagram for once, testing out their own ‘Stories’

TikTok is testing out a new Stories feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat. ― SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 ― For quite some time, TikTok has been the popular app that other social media platforms tried to copy. Instagram, for example, has even introduced their own Reels feature to rival TikTok. But now the tables have turned, and TikTok is testing out a new Stories feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat.

TikTok Stories



what the 😳 pic.twitter.com/PIUpKMhj0k — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

Social media consultant and Twitter user Matt Navarra highlighted the feature. ‘TikTok Stories’ appears to work similarly to other Stories functions on other social media apps, where you’ll be able to see Stories posted by accounts that you follow on TikTok for 24 hours before they’re automatically deleted.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” explained a TikTok representative.

TikTok’s Stories feature will live in a newly added slide-over sidebar. And just like on Instagram and other platforms, you will also be able to react and comment on Stories and even tap on a user’s profile picture to load a story.

However, unlike other social media platforms, ‘TikTok Stories’ have to be in video form — not still images. But you can add captions, music, and text like you would for Instagram Stories.

Introducing a Stories feature on TikTok could enhance a user’s experience on the app, especially when it comes to keeping updated with the TikTok users people follow. Usually, we would depend of the ForYou page to feed us the content they think we would want — and there wasn’t an easier way to be in the loop if TikTok’s algorithm wouldn’t give it to us.

Stories is also a feature Instagram users use more constantly than the regular posts feature, in my experience. But it doesn’t always work on every social media site. Twitter’s Fleets came and went in a blink of an eye.

TikTok didn’t provide any details on how extensively it’s testing TikTok’s Stories feature. However, according to a number of tweets on Twitter, a number of TikTok users have already been given access to it. ― SoyaCincau