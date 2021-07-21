Which are the most popular emojis? And some you might want to avoid

In the survey, 63 per cent of Generation Z users reported using emojis differently than their intended meaning. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, July 21 — Which emojis do people use the most? That’s one of the questions answered by Adobe’s latest Global Emoji Trend Report. From the most used to the least well-received, Adobe’s findings offer insight into how people use, interpret and perceive emojis.

For the Global Emoji Trend Report 2021, Adobe surveyed 7,000 people in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and South Korea. This study analysed how people use emojis and the various impacts they can have.

Empathy and understanding

The analysis led Adobe to draw some relatively positive conclusions about the use and perception of emojis.

For starters, 88 per cent of emoji users are more likely to feel empathy towards someone using an emoji, while 55 per cent of them say they feel more comfortable expressing their feelings using emojis than talking on the phone. A total of 89 per cent even go so far as to say that emojis make it easier to communicate across language barriers.

With a slew of new emoji unveiled for World Emoji Day, 70 per cent of respondents indicated that inclusive smileys could bring a positive edge to important conversations about social and cultural topics. Plus, more than half of users confirm that using emojis has had a positive impact on mental health.

Favourite emojis

In addition to these insights, Adobe has ranked the world’s five most-used emojis. Unsurprisingly, the crying with laughter smiley tops the list, followed by the thumbs up and the red heart. The “kiss with heart” emoji and the smiley with a tear come in fourth and fifth places.

Indeed, emojis can help to convey a particular message and make their sender appear more or less friendly.

Emojis that make senders seem more likeable, particularly when flirting or dating, are the “kiss with heart” face, the “love hearts” face and the “heart eyes” smiley, whereas emojis likely to make senders seem less likeable are the eggplant and the peach, not to mention the “zany face.”

The use of emojis could even help drive sales or get content noticed, in seems. In fact, 60 per cent of respondents say they are more tempted to open an email or a notification if it contains an emoji. This figure rises to 63 per cent if it is their favourite emoji. — ETX Studio