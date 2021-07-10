Zelda game cartridge sells for ‘world record’ US$870,000 at auction

This undated handout photo released by Heritage Auctions on July 9, 2021 shows a sealed copy of the Nintendo NES game ‘The Legend of Zelda’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 10 — A sealed cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for the old Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record sum of US$870,000 (RM3.6 million), auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement Friday.

The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game — US$660,000 for a 1986 Super Mario Bros cartridge sold in April — according to the auction house.

The game was the “masterpiece” in a sale of 443 lots that runs until Sunday, Eric Bradley, spokesperson for the Dallas-based company, told AFP.

The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer.

Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo’s best-known series.

Retro video games have become increasingly popular with nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up prices for old-school consoles and cartridges at auctions. — AFP