Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 gets a RM100 price cut in Malaysia

Launched last year for RM999, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 WiFi is now going for RM899. ― SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― If you need a larger tablet than the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung Malaysia has announced a price cut for its 10.4” Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. Apart from having a bigger screen, the Tab A7 also features quad-speakers, a higher resolution display and a bigger battery.

Launched last year for RM999, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 WiFi is now going for RM899. The tablet is available in either Dark Grey or Silver. The new price is already reflected on the official Samsung Online Store and it’s also available on both Lazada and Shopee.

The Tab A7 gets a 10.4” LCD display which pushes a WUXGA+ resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage which is expandable via microSD.

As a comparison, the RM699 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on a MediaTek P22T processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. However, the screen for the Lite version is smaller at 8.7” and it pushes a lower 1340x800 pixels resolution.

For a more immersive audio experience, the Samsung Tab A7 comes with a quad-speaker setup enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The rear comes with a single 8MP main camera and a front facing 5MP shooter for video conferencing.

Powering the tablet is a large 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB-C. Overall, it’s only 7mm thick and it weighs 476 grammes. Out of the box, it runs on Android 10 with OneUI skin on top. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 also comes with family safety features including a Samsung Kids mode which allows parents to set restrictions on the apps and playtimes.

For more info, you can check out the product page on Samsung Malaysia’s website. ― SoyaCincau