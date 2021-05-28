Acer Global press conference highlights: New laptops galore

Acer's Swift X offers more power alongside its portability. — Picture courtesy of Acer

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― Acer, as it always does, announced a whole boatload of new releases and product updates. Here's a quick summary of what they announced on the laptop front.

Swift X

This new model comes with the AMD Ryzen 5000 processor as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, up to 2TB SSD storage and a 59Whr battery.

It's fairly light at 1.39kg, positioning itself as an ultraportable laptop with a decent amount of power.

The Swift X has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that has a maximum brightness of 300 nits; it's pretty much a laptop for content creators who want something that's fairly portable but usable for more than just typical word processing or email.

US pricing starts at US$899.99 (RM3,721) but no details have come forth yet on Malaysian pricing and availability.

Chromebooks galore

Acer also announced four new chromebook models, including what it claims is a world-first 17-inch model.

Chromebooks are basically computers that rely on the cloud but what the new Acer Chromebook 317 offers is a lot more viewing space with its 17.3-inch Full HD screen.

It also runs on a Celeron processor and comes with two USB-C ports, one on each side.

No pricing or availability for this model in Malaysia is known at presstime but it will retail in the US for US$379.99.

Acer also announced two new 14-inch models, the Chromebook 514 and Chromebook 314 as well as a new addition to its Spin range, the Chromebook 713 that offers a convertible design with a 13.5-inch display.

More TravelMate laptops

The TravelMate series is probably one of the brand's more enduring lines judging by how often it gets updated. Now there are two new laptops in the range, namely the TravelMate P6 and the Spin P6, both of which run the new Intel vPro processors.

Both of the new laptops have 14-inch Full HD IPS displays and are pretty light with weights starting from 1 kilogramme.

They are also built to be more durable for travel, being able to endure accidental drops as they are built according to the US MIL-STD 810H military standard.

The main difference between the two models is that the Spin is a convertible unit that also has enhanced notetaking mode.

Pricing starts at US$1,299 for the TravelMate P6 and US$1,399 for the TravelMate Spin P6, with no Malaysian pricing or availability just yet.