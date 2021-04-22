Celcom extends free 1GB daily data offer until July 31 this year

According to the announcement on Celcom’s website, the free data offer will continue until July 31, 2021. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Celcom has announced that it is extending its free daily 1GB internet offer for an additional three months. This is part of the telco’s initiative to help Malaysians stay informed and connected during the movement control order.

According to the announcement on Celcom’s website, the free data offer will continue until July 31, 2021. To redeem the data, you’ll need to perform a one-time monthly redemption under the MyDeals section of the the Celcom Life App. The self-care app is available via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

As usual, the free data is meant for online learning and productivity use. According to the T&C, the data can’t be utilised for gaming, music, social and video streaming apps as listed above.

The Free 1GB data for productivity use was recently extended until April 30, 2021 under the Permai special assistance package. To help students get access to more data at a lower price, several telcos including Celcom have offered special student plans that offered 15GB of data for RM20/month.

Last month, the Prime Minister has also updated that the Jaringan Prihatin subsidy for the purchase of new phones has been increased from RM180 to RM300. The initiative is aimed at households with school-going children. There are no details about its redemption process and the subsidy is expected to start in May. ― SoyaCincau