Apple Maps will now display Covid-19 airport SOPs on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has just released an update for Apple Maps, one that aims to give travellers a better idea on what to expect at airports around the world. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― When borders eventually fully reopen all over the world, travelling will be a wholly different affair. Social distancing measures, face masks — these are all expected to be a part of travel in the short-to-medium-term future, and as a whole, Covid-19 SOPs will continue to play a vital role in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. Apple, meanwhile, has just released an update for Apple Maps, one that aims to give travellers a better idea on what to expect at airports around the world.

Now, when you search for airports within the Apple Maps app on your iPhone, you’ll be shown Covid-19 airport travel guidance directly on place cards. This will include local airport health requirements — including face coverings, health screenings, and even quarantine guidelines. The information will be based on data supplied by the Airports Council International, who says that integration within Apple Maps will ensure that “crucial data” is more accessible to travellers.

According to ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira:

“This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity. Collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery and we are grateful to our members for the partnership we have forged to deliver this important tool that will contribute to the rebuilding of passenger confidence in air travel.”

The new Maps update, according to Apple, is supposed to include guidelines for over 300 airports around the world. However, at the time of writing, many airports — including Malaysian terminals — have not been updated with the new information yet. The update, we’re told, is being rolled out in stages. Apple has confirmed that in Malaysia, Covid-19 guidance for Senai International Airport (Johor Baru) will be displayed in Apple Maps soon.

Do note that information will only be displayed for airports that have submitted their health measures at the API Airport Health Measures Portal will support the new Apple Maps feature.

The latest update is the latest move from Apple to help users combat the Covid-19 pandemic, with Covid-19 vaccine sites added to the Maps app previously, too. Additionally, information related to the pandemic has been included on the place cards on over 4,400 retailers around the world. Meanwhile, detailed information on various health measures in place at airports is also available at ACI’s Check & Fly mobile app and passenger portal. ― SoyaCincau