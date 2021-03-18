These robots could soon be doing your household chores for you (VIDEO)

The Samsung Bot Handy is an intelligent robot that can pick up objects like cups and dishes and load them into the dishwasher. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

SEOUL, March 18 — What still seemed like science fiction just a few years ago is now on its way to becoming reality thanks to the latest concepts thought up by Samsung’s engineers.

The South Korean tech manufacturer recently presented several concepts for domestic robots capable of carrying out household tasks, like cleaning or washing dishes, even when their human masters aren’t around.

At this year’s CES — held virtually, due to the covid-19 pandemic — Samsung showed off its expertise in the field of domestic robots, built to help out around the house.

The Bot Care and Bot Handy concepts are both intelligent personal assistants capable of taking care of your home interior, even when you’re not there.

These highly advanced solutions, which are currently still prototypes, combine robotics with artificial intelligence, helping Samsung to create new life experiences.

The robot assistant

The Samsung Bot Care is a small mobile robot that’s billed as an intelligent day-to-day companion and personal assistant.

It is, in fact, capable of analysing the behaviour of people nearby, taking into account the location, time and their actions.

It can then offer voice-based advice like “You’ve been on your computer too long.

How about stretching and taking a short break?” or reminders of upcoming events in the day.

It also features a flip-up display which could, for example, display one or more contacts during video calls.

The robot home help

This is joined by the Bot Handy, a domestic robot that can recognize and handle a variety of objects.

With its robot arm, this robot is capable of detecting dishes, and telling the difference between a glass and a plate, for example, then loading them into the dishwasher.

Similarly, it can pick up clothing items or towels and put them in a laundry basket.

What’s more, the Bot Handy can even serve you a drink, so you can kick back and relax with minimal effort when you get home from work.

The new-gen robot vacuum cleaner

Although these two robots are still under development, others are coming soon, such as the JetBot 90 AI+, Samsung’s new intelligent robot vacuum cleaner.

Its laser sensors (LiDAR) help it to identify various types of obstacles (cables, toys, fragile items) to make sure nothing gets broken while it cleans the largest possible area.

Note that this robot can also act as a video-surveillance camera, and can manage and monitor other smart devices in the home.

While all these robots aren’t yet ready to take over our homes, these technologies are nevertheless getting closer to being ready.

Samsung foresees that all these innovations could land “in a not-too-distant future.” — ETX Studio