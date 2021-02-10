Apple rings in 'Niu' Year with CNY playlists and Malaysian content creators

This year, you can get your cowbell on with oxen-themed AirPods Pro. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — It's another Chinese New Year and Apple as usual has both products, playlists and some fun photoshoots from Malaysian iPhone-snappers.

If you haven't seen it yet, there's a new limited AirPods Pro with a cute ox logo in front that's priced at the same retail price as the regular AirPods Pro: RM1,099.

Fun trivia: the character for the ox, 牛 (niu) besides providing pun-ny opportunities is also often used as a colloquial Chinese term (particularly among Beijing youth) to call something or someone “outstanding” or “super good.”

Speaking of new things, instead of sending the usual pics or video to the family, especially now travel restrictions mean no going out of state ― perhaps try sending Facetime Live pics instead?

It's as easy as pressing the usual photo-taking button during a FaceTime call, though a more detailed guide can be found here.

With a little creativity, you can get some great FaceTime Live pics to share. — Pictures courtesy of Louis Gan

Photographer Louis Gan shares some tips on how to make great Facetime Live pics:

1. Use the long exposure effect when taking a photo on FaceTime to hit a blurry double exposure.

2. Shoot in Portrait mode in f3.5 to achieve the natural blurry background effect.

3. The Ultra wide angle lens allows for more to be captured. Use the burst feature to capture multiple shots ― especially those when you’re required to get into difficult positions for the right angle to ensure you get the perfect shot.

4. Apply the Vivid filter to make photos appear more vibrant.

If you'd like to get a little bit more fancy and impress the relatives with your iPhone video, local YouTuber ZY Productions shot a video, Home Cooking Away from Home, that is a creative way to show your parents you won't be eating only instant noodles this Chinese New Year.

Watch it below:

For more variety in your Chinese New Year playlist, you can enjoy a few C-pop artistes' own curated playlists on Apple Music.

Listen to E.SO’s (瘦子) exclusive playlist here

Listen to Miriam Yeung's (楊千嬅) exclusive playlist here

Listen to Shi Shi's (孫盛希) exclusive playlist here

Listen to Nathan Hartono’s (向洋) exclusive playlist here

Here's to a happy new year for all of us, and please, don't drop your iPhone in the steamboat pot when trying to take photos this time, OK?