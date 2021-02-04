Putting sensors and cameras under smartphone screens

The Chinese manufacturer ZTE stands out as a pioneer in the field with the Axon 20 5G, presented at the end of summer 2020. -- Picture courtesy of ZTE via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 — While smartphone design in general isn’t likely to change soon, one major incoming trend, starting in 2021, looks set to be genuinely borderless screens, as sensors and front-facing cameras head under device displays.

For a few years now, many manufacturers — with the notable exception of Apple — have been opting to place smartphone fingerprint sensors under the screens of their devices in order to save space.

And this technology hasn’t finished evolving, since Qualcomm — a leader in the field — recently unveiled a new generation of sensors boasting even greater performance, reliability and ease of use.

The American manufacturer promises improved digitization of 3D characteristics such as pores, ridges and valleys, all while using a slightly larger surface. The sensor is even capable of identifying prints when the user’s fingers are wet.

But the front-facing camera poses a greater challenge to manufacturers, who need to find a way of placing it under the screen while also ensuring it gets as much light as possible.

For the moment, it’s a formidable technical feat, and, as a consequence, image quality isn’t necessarily always up to scratch when it comes to selfies.

The Chinese manufacturer ZTE stands out as a pioneer in the field with the Axon 20 5G, presented at the end of summer 2020, beating Oppo and Xiaomi, both of whom had previously presented concepts on the same theme in 2019.

The two manufacturers will no doubt soon be releasing one or several models with front-facing cameras behind the screen.

Putting the camera directly under the screen evidently helps save space, allowing manufacturers to get rid of the notches or hole-punch holes their cameras currently require, once and for all.

In fact, the under-display camera means that screens could theoretically cover the entire front surface of a smartphone.

As is often the case, Chinese manufacturers are at the cutting edge of innovation. However, this trend should progressively spread to almost all manufacturers.

A rumour even suggests that the iPhone 13, due out this fall, could reinstate Touch ID (the fingerprint reader), placed for the first time under the device screen. — ETX Studio