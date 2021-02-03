Huawei to present latest folding smartphone on Feb 22

Huawei has revealed plans to unveil its latest foldable smartphone, the Mate X2, February 22. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via ETX Studio

PARIS, Feb 3 — After the Mate X in 2019 and the Mate Xs in 2020, the Mate X2 is due to land in 2021.

It is on the Chinese social network Weibo that Huawei revealed the name of its new handset, the X2, suggesting a new generation of its product rather than a simple facelift of the Xs. The handset is lined up as a rival for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with — unlike the Mate X and Mate Xs — the folding screen located on the inside rather than the outside of the device.

In light of US sanctions and Huawei currently being unable to use Google services in its latest model, this smartphone may, in the end, be reserved for the Asian market. Find out more Monday, February 22! — ETX Studio