Apple launches limited edition Watch to support Black History Month

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Apple is launching a limited edition Apple Watch for Black History Month, with some of the proceeds going toward global civil rights organisations.

The watch is part of a new “Black Unity Collection” — which also includes curated features across the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, and more.

The Apple Watch comes with a black, green, and red striped band and face — meant to reflect the Pan-African flag.

The “Black Unity Collection” also includes the Black Unity Sport Band, and a Unity watch face.

As part of its launch, Apple would be supporting six global organisations to help promote and achieve equality and civil rights in the US and around the world.

The organisations are the Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation, European Network Against Racism, International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, Leadership Conference Education Fund, NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund, and Souls Grown Deep.

Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity and the Black Unity Sport Band will be available starting 1 February.

The band will remain on sale all year — but the watch as a whole will only be sold in February.

However, the Unity watch face is available now as part of watchOS 7.3.

Besides the Black Unity Connection, Apple has announced other initiatives for Black History Month this year.

Throughout February, Apple will spotlight Black-owned businesses, developers, entertainment and gaming apps, and social justice apps on the App Store.

They will also highlight and curate Black influencers and musicians in Apple Music.

The Apple TV app, Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Podcasts will also have their own curated highlights for Black History Month.

Even Apple Maps will be participating, as users can enjoy curated Apple Maps Guides created in collaboration with EatOkra — a Black-owned business directory app based in Brooklyn, New York.

Additionally, Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone campaign “Hometown” will highlight work from more than 30 Black photographers.

And earlier this month, Apple announced new projects as part of its US$100 million (RM404 million) Racial Equity and Justice Initiative pledge.­ — SoyaCincau