TikTok is adding a Q&A feature

The new question-and-answer feature should be offered to other creators in the coming weeks, TikTok said. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 23 ― The application of the moment, Tiktok is testing a feature that will not be unfamiliar to users of various websites ― that of the question-and-answer format through a tab that, for the moment, is available for use by some creators. An easier way to centralise the questions asked by users while stimulating their engagement on the platform.

Answering a question about your TikTok account and posts will soon be even easier and more convenient for creators. The Chinese giant is offering some of its most prolific creators the possibility to put a new Q&A button directly on their page. Still in a test phase in all regions, the new button is only available to accounts with more than 10,000 subscribers who have enabled this new feature in their settings, Techcrunch reported.

In screenshots seen on Twitter, the Q&A button is visible as a pictogram with a question mark. By clicking on it, users can then write their question in the window and, at the same time, see all the questions asked and “like” them, just like any other comment. The button is available both in the comments and on the creator's page.

As for the questions asked in the comments, creators will be able to answer them through videos as well as written comments. There is no limit to the number of questions creators can receive, Techcrunch specifies.

This is yet another enhancement for the application, which has shown itself to be quite savvy in allowing creators to further develop their relationships with their subscribers. It's a good way to stimulate greater engagement and encourage users to return to the accounts to find answers to their questions. A move that should please brands as they manage their partnerships with influencers. ― AFP-Relaxnews