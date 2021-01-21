You can celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden with a Snapchat filter

The special Snapchat filter for the inauguration of Joe Biden. ― Picture courtesy of Snapchat via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 21 ― To celebrate the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, today, January 21, Snapchat has created a special filter in augmented reality. A way to allow Americans to celebrate this historic day when the public is banned from the Washington DC area due to the health crisis and security concerns.

Joe Biden's team has shown its social network savvy frequently during the presidential campaign. And inauguration day will be no exception for involving fans virtually. In collaboration with the team of the 46th President of the United States, Snapchat is launching a new filter. Using augmented reality, users of the application will be able to pretend to be on the edge of the Capitol, using the front camera as confetti falls from the sky. According to The Verge, by using the back camera on their phone, users will be able to discover Joe Biden on a giant screen addressing them directly: “Hey Snapchat!!! It's me, Joe. Welcome to inauguration” in front of a crowd of selfies of the Democrat's supporters. On the official Joe Biden Inauguration website, the team of the new President of the United States unveiled the partnership with Snapchat: “Send us a selfie and you could be part of a surprise Augmented Reality (AR) experience for the inauguration!

“This year's inauguration has allowed us to create new, innovative, and creative tools for Americans across the country to participate in inaugural traditions and ceremonies while staying home to keep everyone safe,” said Christian Tom, digital director of the presidential inauguration committee. “We are excited for President-elect Biden to share his message around unifying the country with folks on Snapchat and invite them to be a part of this historic inaugural,” he continued.

A way to involve American citizens even from a distance. Due to the health crisis and the Capitol riots, the public are not allowed to physically attend the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris oaths. “We hope this tool will bring the inaugural experience to young Americans wherever they are and share it with their friends and families,” Christian Tom said in a statement. Joe Biden's team has already turned to innovative ways to appeal to a young electorate, notably through the video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” on Nintendo Switch.” ― AFP-Relaxnews