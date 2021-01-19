CES’s 2021 virtual event got less traction on Twitter

CES 2021 generated just over 250,000 tweets this year. — AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Jan 19 — This year, 254,335 tweets mentioned the international electronics trade show, CES, almost three times less than in 2020 (when 676,594 tweets were counted). This was largely down to the fact that this edition was entirely virtual and therefore it was impossible for exhibitors and journalists to report on their impressions on site.

CES didn’t seem to spark as much enthusiasm on the social network as it has in previous years. Nevertheless, more than 250,000 messages related to the event were published between January 11 and 15, according to the Visibrain web and social media monitoring platform. A good score for a completely virtual event. By way of comparison, Travis Scott’s virtual concert with “Fortnite” was the subject of just over 300,000 tweets last spring.

This disappointing figure is clearly due to the unprecedented format of the event, which was entirely virtual. For the first time in its history, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the famous consumer electronics trade show was unable to welcome exhibitors and journalists from all over the world on site, in Las Vegas, and who were therefore unable to report on their feelings about the event in the same way as before.

When it comes to which nationalities were tweeting, behind the Americans (41,151 tweets), the French were the most prolific (18,000 tweets), ahead of those in India (9,498 tweets), England (7,461 tweets) and Japan (6,054 tweets). As far as hashtags are concerned, artificial intelligence dominates the debates, with #AI (38,054 tweets) and #MachineLearning (24,474 tweets). #5G (14,958 tweets) was also widely mentioned.

According to Visibrain, CES 2021 also generated 17,300 online press articles. This is half as many as in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews