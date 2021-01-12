CES 2021: A new in-display fingerprint sensor that is faster and more reliable

Qualcomm has introduced a larger, high-performance fingerprint sensor placed directly under the smartphone's screen. — Picture courtesy of Qualcomm via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN DIEGO, Jan 12 — Qualcomm is using the occasion of CES to unveil its next-generation, larger and more responsive fingerprint sensor, which is expected to appear quickly on several high-end smartphone models.

Many of today's smartphones use Qualcomm's sensors directly integrated into displays. Manufacturers will soon be able to take advantage of a new generation that is even more powerful, reliable and easy to use.

The idea is to offer an increasingly reliable sensor. To do this, Qualcomm guarantees better scanning of 3D features at the level of pore and finger relief features. This sonic sensor is able to scan fingerprints through solid surfaces such as glass and metal and identify a fingerprint even when the finger is wet.

As a result, this second generation is 77 per cent larger (8x8 mm) and 50 per cent faster than the previous one. As for the user experience, it promises to improve on past technology because with a larger surface to place one's finger on, the user should not have to go through it several times to unlock their smartphone.

Several new smartphones are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 early this year. The very first to benefit from it could be the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is scheduled to be unveiled this Thursday. — AFP-Relaxnews