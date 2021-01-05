Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 smartphone on January 14

Samsung has announced that its latest 'Unpacked' event will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 5 ― Samsung has announced that its next Unpacked event will take place Thursday, January 14, 2021. Among other things, the event will set the stage for the South Korean tech manufacturer to unveil its latest high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S21.

At this event, Samsung will present its new flagship handset, the Galaxy S21, which is expected to land in three versions. It will succeed the Galaxy S20 and is expected to go on sale by the end of January.

As well as the Galaxy S21, Samsung is also likely to showcase other new products, such as its eagerly awaited wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The event will be livestreamed at: samsung.com/uk/unpacked. Save the date! ― AFP-Relaxnews