Report: First ever OnePlus Band will be priced against the Mi Smart Band 5 for the crown

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The fitness band market has become more and more saturated over the years, and it’s become a situation where buyers can have some serious difficulty in choosing the right device to buy. Most fitness bands have a tonne of similarities — which isn’t unusual, given the (usually) low price points — although there are still some differentiating factors. OnePlus, for their part, looks to be entering the market with their very own fitness band, but the company sure has its work cut out, based on rumoured pricing.

After CEO Pete Lau confirmed a 2021 release of a OnePlus-branded, Wear OS-powered smartwatch, Android Central now says that the company is planning the release of a fitness band that will be priced at USD 40 (~RM160). This would pit it against some of the most popular fitness bands you can get right now — including Xiaomi’s RM169-priced Mi Smart Band 5.

Besides the price, however, can the OnePlus Band meet the challenge? And no, the image at the top of this article is not from OnePlus — it’s a Mi Smart Band 5, purely for illustration purposes.

OnePlus Band: When and what to expect

Android Central says that its information is based on “insider sources”, and that the company’s first wearable will be launched during Q1 2021 — a couple of weeks ahead of the launch of the company’s next flagship smartphone. This means that we could be set for an announcement sometime in January or February 2021; the device will be released in India first, before a wider release (unconfirmed date).

Details on specs are a little scarce for now, but it appears that the fitness band will be aimed at budget segment — which most fitness bands are, to be fair. Predictions include water resistance, an AMOLED screen, and “multi-day” battery life. These rumoured specs are more-or-less a given when it comes to fitness bands of all prices, so they don’t really reveal too much about OnePlus’ upcoming fitness band.

Something that you should look out for is an SpO2 sensor. Currently, there are already a couple of fitness bands (such as the Amazfit Band 5) that gives you the ability to measure the saturation of oxygen in your blood — and it’s a feature that is also present on many smartwatches in general. Built-in GPS is unlikely, given the price point and the expected size of the OnePlus Band.

In any case, this comes as part of OnePlus’ ongoing push to build its ecosystem, with the company already releasing the OnePlus TV (exclusive to India), and releasing its TWS headphones, the OnePlus Buds Z. For now, we don’t have enough information to make an educated guess on the upcoming OnePlus Band’s chances at success, but it certainly has its work cut out based on competition.

On that note, we recently published our buyer’s guide on the best fitness bands you can buy right now! If you want to get a better idea of the specs and details you should be looking out for, or if you’re in the market for a fitness tracker right now, check it out by clicking here. — SoyaCincau