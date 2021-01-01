Three robots wish you a Happy New Year with a lively dance (VIDEO)

Spot, the robot dog from Boston Dynamics, had already appeared in a video in October 2018. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 1 ― Three robots, catchy music and the old-fashioned twist: robotics company Boston Dynamics is wishing you a Happy New Year.

On Tuesday, robotics specialist Boston Dynamics published a YouTube video where the company's robots, Atlas, Spot and Handle, perform a dance demonstration to Do You Love Me by The Contours, released in 1962.

Three minutes of choreography in a test room for the robots makes for a very original way to wish people for the New Year. “Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics,” the caption reads.

This isn't Boston Dynamics' first time on the floor. In 2018, Spot the robot dog danced to Uptown Funk, racking up some 7 million views to date.

Incidentally, on May 8, 2020, Spot the yellow robot dog was seen enforcing social distancing in a city park in Singapore. Less fun this time, Spot.

Not as sexy as Patrick Swayze

On social networks, reactions were quick to appear, with comparisons being made to Patrick Swayze's performance in Dirty Dancing. Although much less charming, we grant you, these robots still show a disconcerting agility and a sharp sense of rhythm.

One question remains: Could these robots give us dance lessons in the future? ― AFP-Relaxnews