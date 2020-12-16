Sharing tweets on Snapchat and Instagram just got real...for some users

Twitter has launched a function for sharing tweets on Snapchat for iOS users. — Picture courtesy of Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 16 — Admit it, how many times have you taken a screenshot of a tweet to send it to your friends?

Now, Twitter has joined forces with Snapchat and Instagram to help make sharing tweets easier.

A new feature lets users of the social networks share tweets with their communities more easily, although this functionality isn’t yet available to all users.

Social media platforms are finding strength in unity, it seems. Twitter recently announced a partnership with Snapchat and Instagram to meet a common need among their users.

As of December 10, some Twitter users can share tweets directly on Snapchat.

This is a first for Twitter, which now lets users integrate tweets into Snapchat Stories while also using the Camera and the various other creative tools.

Snapchat users will be able to click on tweets shared in stories to see them directly in the Twitter app.

This is a practical function for anyone who uses screenshots to share important or funny tweets with friends.

However, only iPhone users can currently enjoy the function, as tweet integration on Snapchat is only available on iOS for the time being.

It should be coming soon to Android, the news release states.

How to share tweets on Snapchat

Twitter’s six-step way to share tweets on Snapchat

1. In the Twitter app, press the share icon on the tweet you want to share (Note: it’s not possible to share protected tweets)

2. Select the Snapchat icon from the menu.

3. If you’re already signed in to Snapchat and you aren’t in the middle of creating a Snap, Snapchat will open the Camera directly and the Tweet you want to share will appear as a sticker positioned at the top of the screen. If you want to use a Lens, touch the screen to bring up the Lenses carousel.

4. When you’ve finished making your Snap (photo or video), you can pinch the tweet sticker to change its size and position. Other Snapchat creative tools can then be used: text, stickers, Bitmojis, Cameos and Filters.

5. Press the “Send” button on the bottom right of the screen to share it with the people or groups of your choice or post to your Snapchat Stories for all your friends to enjoy.

6. Once published, the tweet will appear as a sticker in your Snap. Swiping it will take users to Twitter to see the tweet and replies to it.

In the coming days, Twitter is expected to roll out the same function to Instagram Stories among a sample of test users with iOS smartphones only, at first. — AFP-Relaxnews