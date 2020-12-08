Spotify will be able to tap into any MP3s stored on smartphones

Spotify’s mobile application should soon allow users to play audio files stored on one’s smartphone. — Picture courtesy of Spotify

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 8 — Spotify’s streaming audio service will soon be able to reference and play MP3 files stored in the onboard memory of our smartphones.

This is a new feature that will allow you to enjoy your favourite music from a single interface.

A tweet from engineer and blogger Jane Manchun Wong confirms the rumor. In the screenshot she has posted we can see the possibility to list music files stored on one’s mobile device in their library.

Until now, this was only possible on a computer, via a dedicated application or online service, accessible from any browser.

The idea is to be able to listen to all one’s music via the same interface, whether it be Spotify’s plethora of over 60 million tracks on one side or your own music on the other, which may include artists that are not yet on the streaming service or archives and other rare bootlegs.

This new function is set to roll out gradually, starting with Android.

When it’s available, head to the settings to be able to access your MP3s directly from Spotify. — AFP-Relaxnews