AirPods Max: Apple’s first over-ear headphones boasts up to 20 hours of music with ANC

The AirPods Max is the biggest member of the AirPods family. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

SAN FRANCISCO, DEC 8 — The AirPods Max is finally revealed and this is Apple’s big surprise ahead of the holiday season. Like the name suggests, the Max is the biggest member of the AirPods family and it’s the first to feature an over-ear design that boasts high-fidelity audio.

The AirPods Max are officially priced at RM2,399 in Malaysia but it’s not available at the moment. In first wave markets, it is available for order starting today with stocks available from 15th December 2020. Unlike the standard AirPods, the Max is offered in 5 colours – Space Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, Green and Pink, that matches with the current iPhone 12 series.

According to Apple, the new headphones offer the same magical AirPods experience that’s super easy to pair within Apple’s ecosystem. With the custom acoustic design, combined with the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro along with an advanced software that uses computational audio, the Max promises to offer the ultimate personal listening experience.

In terms of design, the Max uses a breathable knit mesh canopy for the band which is designed to distribute the weight evenly and to reduce on-head pressure. The headband frame uses stainless steel and it has telescopic arms which are adjustable.

What’s interesting is that the AirPods Max has an Apple Watch-inspired digital crown for a precise volume control. You can use the crown to manage your music playback, voice calls and to activate Siri. There’s also an additional physical button which allows you to switch between active noise cancellation and transparency mode. — SoyaCincau