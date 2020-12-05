Over seven billion smart home devices worldwide in 2020, say analyst

Smart entertainment devices such as smart speakers, connected TVs and video game consoles are increasingly popular. — IStock.com pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 — Analyst Juniper Research estimates that 7.4 billion home connected devices will be active worldwide by the end of the year. This figure could nearly double to reach 13.5 billion in 2025.

The vast majority of the connected devices are smart entertainment ones (smart speakers, connected TVs, video game consoles) in 2020 and this category will represent over US$230 billion in revenue in 2025.

Smart home automation should also grow to 3.9 billion active devices in 2025, however, it will only be used in around one household out of ten worldwide five years from now. These devices will mainly fall into the categories of smart locks and connected lightbulbs, which don’t have to be regularly replaced.

Until further notice, smart devices are more associated with entertainment (audio and video streaming) than improving one’s home environment. — AFP-Relaxnews