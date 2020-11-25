Sleevenote is a premium audio player for fans of album artwork (VIDEO)

Sleevenote has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. — Picture courtesy of Sleevenote via AFP-Relaxnews LONDON, Nov 25 — British recording artist and graphic designer Tom Vek has launched a unique and unexpected device for music aficionados: a premium audio player with a wide square display that allows album artwork to be celebrated. This prototype is a crossover between an MP3 player and a digital photo frame.

While smartphones were gradually responsible for killing off the MP3 player market at the beginning of the 2010s, discerning audiophiles are constantly looking for higher-definition audio players.

The Sleevenote project stands out because it allows users to enjoy high-quality-resolution music (24 bits/96 kHz), while enhancing the album sleeves when a work is being played. The player looks like a digital square frame measuring 7.5 inches. A bit bigger than a CD sleeve but smaller than a vinyl record. The aim is to display high-definition album artworks as well as their booklet.

Sleevenote will be compatible with most streaming services (such as Spotify and Apple Music) and will be able to store up to 250 GB of data.

The only hitch in Sleevenote taking off may be its price. While the first 100 backers will benefit from an early-bird price of €448 (around RM2,180), the device will cost €599. If the crowdfunding campaign goes through, the first Sleevenotes will ship by October 2021.

This project will need to gather €550,000 worth of contributions by December 11, 2020 to see the light of day.

— AFP-Relaxnews