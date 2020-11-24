Robots are taking on new tasks in South Korean hospitals and restaurants

This automated waiter can carry up to 20kg of dishes in a restaurant. — Picture courtesy of LG

SEOUL, Nov 24 — With its new generation of robots, LG has been showing that such technology can fill in for humans in public places where Covid-19 tends to circulate more. For instance, robots can distribute prescription drugs in hospitals or dishes in restaurants and hotels. Such services are currently being tested in South Korea.

These sophisticated robots are able to interact with humans without exposing them to a greater risk of virus transmission. The LG CLOi ServeBot range can carry and deliver food and goods in an autonomous, hygienic fashion.

Such robots are currently being used in the national university hospital in Seoul, one of the biggest in the country. Their mission is to pick up and deliver material to patients, whether that be blood samples, prescriptions or medication.

In restaurants, these types of robots can serve an entire table thanks to their four drawers. Each robot can carry up to 20 kg. Their other mission is to take used plates and cutlery back to the kitchen. Use of these robots greatly reduces interactions between waiters and clients.

In hotels, these robots can also deliver what clients have ordered online or by phone directly to their rooms, without risking virus transmission. Seoul’s Konjiam Resort already uses these automated servers.

As Covid-19 continues to paralyze many sectors, notably in the tourism industry, these robotic solutions may very well become more common worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews