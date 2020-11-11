Here are the prices for Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 and Mac Mini in Malaysia

The new Apple M1 chip boasts superior performance with impressive power efficiency thanks to its 5nm SoC design. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 ― During Apple’s “One More Thing” event, they have unveiled 3 new Macs powered by their very own Apple Silicon. This includes the Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 and Mac mini.

The new Apple M1 chip boasts superior performance with impressive power efficiency thanks to its 5nm SoC design. Right after the event, Apple has revealed the pricing for the Malaysian market but it isn’t available for local purchase just yet.

MacBook Air

The base MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is officially priced at RM4,399. If you need double the storage, the 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD combo costs RM5,399.

Interestingly, the spec-sheet lists the base model having a 7-core GPU while the 512GB storage version gets an 8-core GPU. The MacBook Air can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD, however, the upgrade options are not visible yet on the Malaysian site.

In case you’re wondering, the MacBook Air still comes with a 2-metre USB-C to USB-C cable and a 30W USB-C Power Adapter. With the release of the M1 powered MacBook Air, Apple has discontinued the previous Intel-based MacBook Air models.

MacBook Pro

Moving up a notch is the new M1-powered MacBook Pro 13. In Malaysia, the base 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD model is priced at RM5,599 while the 512GB version is priced at RM6,399. Similar to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 can also be customised with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD.

Although the MacBook Pro 13 runs on the same processor as the Air, it comes with a more powerful 61W USB-C Power adapter out of the box. If you still prefer to buy an Intel-powered MacBook Pro 13, it is still available with a starting price of RM7,999 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

MacBook Mini

Last but not least, is the MacBook Mini. The compact desktop that runs on the M1 chip is priced from RM2,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage variant is priced at RM3,799. Just like the new MacBook models, the Mini can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD. ― SoyaCincau